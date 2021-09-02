Clarkston EPIC program hits reset button

A state-funded coalition aimed at preventing substance use and promoting mental health in Asotin County is rolling out a new brand.
Clarkston EPIC now stands for “Empowering People and Inspiring Change,” and the coordinator is Mollie Mustoe of Quality Behavioral Health. School Resource Officer John Morbeck of the Clarkston Police Department is chairman of the board.
“Anything we can do to keep kids and adults from entering the criminal justice system is important,” Morbeck said Wednesday at his office in the Clarkston High School. “It all starts at home.”
Morbeck’s involvement with the Asotin County volunteer-based program dates back to 2012, and Mustoe has been the coordinator for a year. The coalition organizes parent workshops, drug take-back days and other community events that promote healthier life choices and help improve communication in families.
“Prevention is important because it’s the best tool we have to provide our kids the opportunity to live happy and healthy lives,” Mustoe said.
Asotin County has been identified as one of the most high-risk populations in the state, based on data, she said. Offering services to help change the trend is one of the group’s purposes.
Morbeck, a longtime law enforcement officer, said drugs are a huge problem everywhere. The reasons behind substance abuse range from kids starting with their parents to being influenced by peers. The key to curbing the problem is focusing on prevention and breaking the cycle, he said, and having a program like EPIC accessible to students is a valuable tool.
“For some kids, school is the safest place they have all week,” Morbeck said.
EPIC leads campaigns and programs to increase youth connection to family, friends and the community. These connections can foster healthy life decisions, prevent substance use and create long-term positive changes in our community, Mustoe said.
According to the coordinator, Clarkston’s EPIC success is thanks to the hard work of individuals, partners and organizations, and their belief in the group’s mission. “Together we are building a safer and stronger community committed to the health and prosperity of our youth,” she said.
The Clarkston EPIC coalition is looking for more board members and people who will respond to a survey about youth substance abuse in the community.
“The more diverse our coalition is, the better we can serve our community,” Mustoe said. “We want a good cross section of the community to give us a better perspective.”
Morbeck and Mustoe are encouraging residents to visit the EPIC website and consider getting involved. A new board member orientation is scheduled at 2 p.m. Sept. 16 and will be accessible via Zoom.
More information about the board, community survey and EPIC services is available at clarkstonepic.org.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.