Clarkston voters are once again being asked to approve or deny an emergency medical services levy to help fund the city’s ambulance service.
The levy amount listed on the November ballot for the coming year is $636,366, which is down from the $788,167 approved last year, Fire Chief Darren White said.
The cost to Clarkston property owners is estimated at $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Owners of a home valued at $200,000 would pay 71 cents per day for the EMS service, according to the fire chief.
Clarkston’s EMS system receives its revenue from two sources: ambulance billing and the levy taxes, which goes before voters each fall and is typically approved by a wide margin.
The levy money is only used for the EMS portion of the Clarkston Fire Department, White said. “These dollars support payroll, supplies, apparatus and equipment,” the chief said.
Any resident who has questions about the levy can contact White at (509) 758-8681.
Ballots will be mailed to registered voters beginning today. The deadline to return them to the auditor’s office is Nov. 2.
Asotin County residents living outside the Clarkston city limits receive ambulance services provided by the city of Lewiston via the Asotin County Fire District.