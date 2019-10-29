Parents addressed the Clarkston School Board Monday night to share concerns about a plan that could reshape the city’s four elementary schools.
The two parents who spoke asked to be included in future conversations after learning of discussions within the school district about a possible shift from neighborhood schools to grade-level schools.
If such a plan were implemented, students would no longer be assigned to a school because of the proximity of their residence. The schools would instead house a block of grade levels, eliminating the current K-6 structure at each of the buildings.
“I read it takes real and deep learning to understand the whats, whys and hows of committing to a student assignment policy that is new and will be at times controversial and challenging,” said Clarkston parent Jamie Larsen, reading from a prepared statement. “Families and communities should be engaged from the very beginning of this transformation. This type of change, whether it’s an attempt to solve the budget crisis or if it’s truly to look for equitable improvements, requires a full investigation that includes all stakeholders in this process, including families and community members.”
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said the conversation is not related to budget issues, but instead is aimed at addressing equity within the schools.
Knowlton said the district’s elementary schools vary greatly when it comes to the number of students who qualify for free and reduced-priced lunches. Some schools have rates at 80 percent, while others hover in the 30s.
“There’s a huge disparity, and it’s all because of where you live,” he said after the meeting.
“I’ve talked with the (school) board and teachers, and they are all very passionate about the idea of fairness.”
Cathy Jo Witters, another parent within the district, wanted to know how the change would enhance children’s educational experiences. Witters expressed concerns about transportation issues, parental involvement and the impact the transition may have on students.
Knowlton and school board member Meghan Pierce thanked the parents for bringing their concerns to the board.
The conversation, according to Knowlton, is not new. He said it’s been discussed several times since 2003.
The idea resurfaced during a professional development event for K-6 teachers earlier this month. When teachers were asked how the school district could be more equitable, the restructuring option emerged as one of the solutions.
Knowlton said there is no timeline for when the switch may take place, if it happens at all. But when it comes to the school district’s focus on wellness, he said, it’s important to ensure kids have equal opportunity.
The district will solicit feedback from community members before a decision is made, Knowlton said.
