Fireworks still will be allowed inside Clarkston city limits on the Fourth of July, but officials are urging folks to watch the Community Spirit display and leave their own fireworks at home this year.
Because of the extreme heat and drought, fireworks cannot be lit less than 20 feet from any trees, grass, shrubs or buildings, and violators can face a gross misdemeanor charge, officials said Wednesday.
The Clarkston City Council held an emergency meeting to affirm a proclamation on the use of fireworks and adopt an ordinance that goes into effect next year that will allow the mayor to declare an emergency ban, if necessary, in the future.
City Attorney Todd Richardson said the proclamation gives the police department more teeth when responding to calls on the Fourth of July. Anyone who is reckless with fireworks is violating a law that can be enforced, he said.
“These charges are available when people refuse to do what is right,” Richardson said.
In addition, no fireworks are allowed on city property, such as parks or the City Hall parking lot, officials said. Consumer fireworks are only legal on July 4 inside city limits.
Clarkston police and fire chiefs said every officer and firefighter will be on duty Sunday to help keep the city safe.
Fire Chief Darren White’s proclamation states the use of any fireworks within 20 feet of structures or dry vegetation is deemed “unsafe and a substantial risk to the safety of the community, and the property located within the city of Clarkston.”
Asotin County and the city of Asotin have banned the use of any fireworks this year, including at Lincoln Middle School, a popular fireworks spot in the Clarkston Heights. Richardson gave the county kudos for adopting an ordinance in 2016 that allowed the commissioners to take that action.
This year, the best the city can do is encourage everyone to skip the private fireworks and enjoy the public display in Clarkston, the attorney said. However, police can cite people for reckless discharge of fireworks, which carries a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
A fireworks ordinance, which was adopted with a 5-0 vote Wednesday, allows the city to have more options in the future. “This ordinance gives the city the most flexibility and greatest protection of people’s rights,” Richardson said.
In Whitman County, rural fire districts 12 and 14 have issued burn bans on all open fires except those used for cooking in contained devices like a barbecue.
In a joint news release issued by the city of Pullman and the Pullman police and fire departments, the agencies “strongly discouraged” residents from lighting any fireworks this year, citing unusually dry conditions.
The release acknowledged that unless the governor declares a state of emergency, there is no legal mechanism to ban fireworks at the local level in Washington.
Garfield County and the city of Pomeroy do not have bans in place, but officials are asking residents to take extra precautions this year because of the unprecedented conditions.
Scott Jackson of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News contributed to this report. Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.