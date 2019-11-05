The Clarkston DECA club will more than 200 fourth graders in the Clarkston High School auditorium Thursday for its 19th annual Career Development Conference.
The conference is designed to teach fourth graders from the Clarkston School District, Holy Family Catholic School and Cornerstone Christian School about entrepreneurship, how to run a business and possible careers.
Clarkston DECA members helped the fourth-grade students design their own hypothetical businesses.
Awards will be given for selected business plans in categories like pets, hospitality and service.
The opening ceremony will be from 9:15-9:30 a.m., followed by workshops until 10:35 a.m. Awards will be awarded from 10:40-10:55 a.m.
Community members are encouraged to attend.
The high school is located at 401 Chestnut St., Clarkston.