A 91-year-old Clarkston cowboy was inducted into the inaugural Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame in northeastern Oregon this week.
Jack Carson, a longtime rodeo champion, could not attend the ceremony in Joseph, but considered it a great honor, said his daughter, Deb Spooner, of Clarkston.
Over the years, Carson, who competed as a professional cowboy during the 1950s and ‘60s, won numerous events at the Chief Joseph Days event, including bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding championships. He won the all-award cowboy award in 1959.
“As we went through many pictures, he could remember the name of the bull, what rodeo it was, and if he won,” Spooner said Thursday.
Her father told her many stories, Spooner said, and was sad he couldn’t attend the ceremony at the 75th celebration of Joseph Days. The community event continues through the weekend.
One of the stories that caught Spooner’s attention involved her father getting injured twice before winning a competition.
Carson once went to a rodeo, got bucked off and sprained his right ankle, she told the Tribune. He went to another rodeo soon after and tried to be careful not to hurt that ankle. He ended up spraining his left ankle instead.
At the following rodeo, Carson was carried to the bull and ended up winning the entire contest, although he had to be packed out of the arena.
“He’s still sharp as a tack,” Spooner said.
Carson was born in Burns, Ore., in 1930. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a high-speed code operator and was discharged in 1953.
For 17 years, he competed as a professional in rodeos, winning numerous events at Joseph Days. He was the bareback champion in 1953, saddle bronc champion in ‘58, and the bull riding champion an astounding six times, in ‘55, ‘56, ‘58, ‘59, ‘61 and ‘64, according to the Hall of Fame organizers.
In addition, Carson won the bull-riding competition once and bareback riding three times at the Lewiston Roundup, and the all-around title at the Omak Stampede.
Carson was game for anything, according to a news release issued by Cindy Bailey, of Enterprise.
At the Union Stockshow Rodeo, they’d always tie a wristwatch or something between a bull’s horns and turn him out and let any of the cowboys, except the clowns, go out and get it if they could, she said.
One time, Daryl Hobdey said to Carson, “Jack, my watch quit. I’ll give you twenty-five dollars for that watch. He just vaulted over the chutes and took off and pretty quick he came walking up, and handed it to me.”
Four Hall of Fame inductees were honored this week. They were selected for contributions to Chief Joseph Days and the popularity of northeast Oregon’s Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo.
Stock providers Harley and Bonnie Tucker and the late actor Walter Brennan, who lived in Wallowa, Ore., rounded out the list.
At their peak, the Tuckers’ bucking horses, Brahma bulls, steers and calves gave even the sharpest cowboy a real challenge, Hall of Fame organizers said. His company worked 25 venues a year and furnished stock for San Francisco, Salinas, Fort Worth and the National Finals Rodeo.
The Tuckers provided the stock for Chief Joseph Days for 16 years. Bonnie Tucker took over the business when Harley died unexpectedly of a heart attack in 1960. The rodeo arena at the Joseph Rodeo Grounds is named in his honor, as well as the Harley Tucker Rodeo Series award that goes to the cowboy or cowgirl scoring the most combined points in the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union, the St. Paul Rodeo in St. Paul, the Elgin Stampede in Elgin and Chief Joseph Days.
After her husband’s death, along with the help of her crew and friends, Bonnie Tucker produced the remaining summer rodeos. In 1961, the Harley Tucker Rodeo Co. was back on the road in full force, with Bonnie Tucker at the helm — the only female stock contractor in the Northwest at the time, officials said.
Brennan was a longtime supporter and promoter of Chief Joseph Days. Born in 1894, the three-time Academy Award-winning film actor, television star and spoken-word recording artist, Brennan was a part-time, but active, resident of Wallowa County from 1941 until his death in 1974.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.