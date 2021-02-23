The Clarkston City Council voted 7-0 on Monday in favor of asking Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider the regional approach to reopening the state.
In a letter written by Councilor Belinda Larsen, the council said Asotin County and the city of Clarkston should not be lumped in with Spokane County to meet the required COVID-19 metrics to move to the next phase of reopening.
“Spokane’s numbers of infection include those of a prison, colleges, hospitals and a much larger population base,” Larsen wrote. “Our community has followed the rules, regulations and the guidelines from previous directives. We have masked up and social distanced. We have not allowed any super-spreader events. Our schools have chosen part-time home and part-time in-person attendance for education.”
Local leaders have worked tirelessly toward keeping the communities safe, Larsen said. The COVID-19 numbers are decreasing here, and the city will continue to fight to keep people healthy, she said.
