Clarkston council approves 1 percent property tax increase

Property owners in the city of Clarkston will see a 1 percent tax increase on their 2021 bills.
The Clarkston City Council approved the annual increase Monday night following a public hearing, saying the modest uptick will bring in an additional $10,561 next year, which will be split between current expense and street funds.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said the property tax increase is the first of three public hearings during the annual budget process. No one emailed comments to the city prior to the meeting, and the 1 percent bump passed with a 7-0 vote under the consent agenda.
Revenue sources for the city are expected to remain stable next year, despite the loss of business during the coronavirus pandemic. Clerk Steve Austin said sales taxes are projected to bring in $1.75 million next year, and an increase in online shopping has helped offset changes at brick-and-mortar stores.
However, gambling taxes are estimated to take a $15,000 drop because of closures. Because of COVID-19, it is difficult to predict whether social card games at places such as Lancer Lanes Casino will rebound, Austin said.
Marijuana tax revenue remains steady, and intergovernmental revenue is not expected to change significantly, the clerk said. Overall, the city’s estimated revenues for 2020 are $4 million, and next year’s projection is closer to $4.2 million.
A 0.3 percent public safety sales tax, which was approved by voters to construct and operate a new Asotin County Jail, is expected to generate about $411,000 within the city next year. The tax began accruing in April, and the city expects to collect about $239,750 for the project in 2020, Austin said.
In other city business, the Lighted Christmas Parade will likely go dark this year. Because of an increase in coronavirus cases and state restrictions, Lawrence predicted the city won’t be able to grant the Lewis-Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce a permit for the December event.
Several city officials said it was a shame, but with infection numbers on the rise, it’s probably wise to cancel the 2020 parade. (Earlier in the day at the Asotin County Commission meeting, Chuck Whitman said the Veterans Day parade is also a no-go this year.)
Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, said lodging revenue taxes are down about 20 percent because of the pandemic. Her office had to cut staff during the shutdown, and now employs an assistant on a part-time basis.
Because of the revenue loss, her organization will be reducing its annual request for funding from the city, Peters told the council.
“I think we’ll come back strong,” Peters said during her presentation, noting the recent additions of two national-chain hotels in the city. A new Best Western Plus has been built on Bridge Street, and the former Quality Inn is now a Holiday Inn.
RV parks have been sold out, and outdoor recreation continues to be a big draw, Peters said. In addition, the chamber and visitor bureau have seen a huge spike in requests for relocation packets. People across the country are wanting to buy houses in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, she said.
