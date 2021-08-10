Two new Clarkston city councilors were sworn in Monday night to fill vacant seats.
Robin Albers, 45, and David Vinton, 38, are now serving in positions formerly held by Melyssa Andrews and Belinda Larsen, who both moved out of the city.
Albers, who has lived in the area for 25 years, is a regional director for Infinity Rehab. Vinton works at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and is retired from the U.S. Army National Guard. The third applicant was former councilor Kelly Blackmon.
When asked about the most challenging issues the city is facing, Albers listed the new jail, dams and COVID-19. She also spoke about her leadership skills and desire to serve the community.
The safety of individuals at the jail and fulfilling the wishes of voters are a top priority, she said. The ongoing discussion about dams needs to remain front and center, because they are an important aspect of getting this region’s commerce to Portland. When it comes to COVID-19, “we’re strapped back in the roller coaster,” Albers said.
Vinton described himself as a “working-class guy,” who wants to help the community and be an inspiration to his kids. COVID-19 remains a challenge, but overall he thinks the city is “fantastic,” and he wants to keep it that way.
The remainder of the council meeting was devoted to a discussion about Gateway Park, across the street from Taco Time. The council opted to not renew its lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because of liability issues.
Homeless people have been camping out at the park, leaving behind garbage and destroying sprinkler heads, said Kevin Poole, public works director. City workers discovered a power cord plugged into a pole, and people were watching TV and charging cellphones at the site, he said.
Poole said some of the garbage is hazardous, such as needles and fecal matter. City crews regularly mow the lawn and have to deal with the waste.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said the city has leased the park along Riverview Boulevard since 1997. The entrance to Clarkston has been well maintained by the city, but liability has become an issue.
Law enforcement has limited options in dealing with the homeless situation, Police Chief Joel Hastings said. Clarkston police will continue to monitor the area for criminal activity, but most of the crimes are misdemeanors, which result in a “cite and release” situation because the current jail lacks capacity to hold them.
“It’s hard to have an impact when there’s no consequences,” the chief said.
Under state law, local police can’t remove people from the park when they have nowhere else to go. However, the Corps operates under federal law and may have more options, Hastings said. Park rangers will be in charge of the area when the property goes back to the Corps, and they will be able to trespass individuals.
Poole said one of the Corps’ options is paving a parking lot near the Greenbelt trailhead, which would reduce overnight camping and help with congestion in that area.
In other city business, attorney Todd Richardson said the city has received a public records request from an individual who wants all communication about the proposed jail sites from every councilor and numerous employees. Each person listed will have to turn over emails, texts, social media posts or other correspondence, Richardson said. Instructions have been given to the council and employees on how to comply with the request in a timely manner.
