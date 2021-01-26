Clarkston considers offering academies at high school level

The Clarkston School Board voiced its support for a new concept that would divide high school students into three academies focused on the type of career pathway they want to pursue after graduation.
The proposal presented at the board’s meeting Monday night would create academies in three categories: marketing, arts and communication; health and human services; and science, technology, engineering, agriculture, mathematics and the military, otherwise known as STEAMM.
Clarkston High School Principal Doug LaMunyan said the move would better prepare students for life after high school by providing a more tailored and relevant experience to students’ career aspirations.
“Our student population is changing and our society is changing, but I feel like our education isn’t changing,” LaMunyan said. “We can redesign the classes to make them more applicable to (the students).”
For example, LaMunyan said, a student who wants to work in a trade after graduation would still be required to take English classes, but instead of teaching Shakespeare, the class could focus on how to fill out job applications and prepare taxes.
Students would be able to select the academy they attend. If implemented, LaMunyan said it could also allow for more collaboration with area industries through internships and higher education institutions.
The teachers in each academy would highlight more than 30 jobs during a student’s high school experience in their particular sphere. Nationwide, there are 16 career pathways, all of which would fall under an academy.
Students would still have the option to take classes outside of their selected academies. They would also be able to switch academies.
LaMunyan said the goal of the academies is two-fold. It would provide kids with an education that better translates to real-life experiences after high school and it could also help the district pass a bond proposal for a new high school at a later date.
Details of what will be included in the bond are still being discussed, but LaMunyan said each academy could have its own wing in a new building.
The proposal is tentatively set to launch in the fall of 2022. Administrators will continue to work on the idea and plan to reach out to parents and students for more input.
“Our intent is to slowly introduce these concepts to our kids in every class,” LaMunyan said.
Board members said they were supportive of the idea.
“It’s kind of new territory for Clarkston and I think it’s something that is going to be very beneficial to our students,” said board Chairman Dennis Lenz.
The proposal was presented as an informational item, so the board did not take action on it.
In other news:
The school board approved a swimming and soccer co-op with the Asotin-Anatone School District. The agreement will allow students in Asotin to participate in the two sports at Clarkston High School. The board will set a fee that Asotin students will have to pay at a later date.
The board was informed that Lincoln Middle School will switch to an a.m.-p.m. model Feb. 1, which will allow face-to-face learning four days a week. The students currently attend in-person classes two days a week. The change aims to provide more contact with staff members and teachers to help improve grades and students’ emotional health.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said survey results showed that more than 70 percent of parents supported the change.
