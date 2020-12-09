Clarkston collision

Clarkston attorney Todd Richardson, 56, was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a Tuesday morning collision. Richardson was turning onto Pearcy Street along State Route 129 in Clarkston when his vehicle reportedly collided with a car driven by Brieanna Bolyard, 29, of Asotin.
