The Clarkston City Council heard a “sobering” report Monday night about the city’s sewer pipes and possible rate hikes over the next five years to fix the problems.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said most of the 29 miles of sewer lines running throughout the city have outlived their engineered lifespans and are in dire need of updates.
“It’s important that you know what kind of shape our collection system is in,” Poole told the council. “We really need to pay attention to this issue, as a community.”
Mayor Monika Lawrence said if a line collapses, “we could have backups into people’s homes. This is sort of a day of reckoning.”
Councilor Russ Evans said the report was a wake-up call and sobering. Others agreed the situation needs to be addressed. A work session will be scheduled within the next two weeks, but the council won’t make any decisions on rate increases until the budget is completed toward the end of the year.
During a wastewater financial plan and rate forecast presented by consultant Angie Sanchez Virnoche, four options were outlined. The minimum increase needed to fund operations calls for an 8.5% rate hike over the next five years. Monthly bills would increase from $47.07 in 2023 to $65.23 in 2027.
At the other end of the range is a 14.5% increase for the same time period, which would cover necessary repairs. In that scenario, monthly residential sewer bills would go from $49.67 in 2023 to $85.37 in 2027.
Clarkston resident Kelly Blackmon, a former councilor, asked city officials why this wasn’t brought to the council’s attention during his seven years in office.
The proposed increases are greater than the inflation rate, Blackmon said, and residents are just learning that 70% of the collection system is in critical condition.
“That didn’t happen overnight,” Blackmon said. “Many residents cannot afford the increases being proposed.”
Councilor John Murray said he was “kind of blown away” by the proposed 8.5% increase, which seems pretty high.
“That would just address the worst of the worst in our system,” Poole said.
The public works director said he’s seriously concerned about a catastrophic collapse of the collection system if it’s not updated in the near future. Several streets are in critical condition, he said.
Councilor Skate Pierce said past councils have kicked this can down the road, primarily because of concerns about significantly raising rates during a pandemic and other economic downturns.
“Like everyone else here, I’m shell shocked,” Pierce said, “but it has to be addressed. We don’t want sewage floating on our streets and up into houses. We also don’t want it going in our drinking water, which is right underneath us.”
In other city business:
The council unanimously approved an annexation, zone change and easement extinguishment to update plat maps in the Port of Clarkston.
“All of the utilities have been located, the easements are well defined, and the streets all have property right-of-way descriptions,” Poole said. “This was an exercise in making corrections and looking at the past 30 years of what’s been going on there, in terms of development.”
Two new parking ordinances were introduced, and the council will take action after a second reading. The first would help police crack down on extended parking of unauthorized, abandoned or unlicensed vehicles.
The second would prohibit parking in public parks when the parks are closed. If approved, the ordinance will give police officers authorization to tow vehicles in violation of the code.