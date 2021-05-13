The doors of Clarkston City Hall have been locked for 14 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s still up in the air as to when the government building will open to the public.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said she doesn’t expect any change to the current policy until Asotin County moves into Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. Asotin and Garfield counties are still in Phase 3, while Whitman County remains in Phase 2.
Clarkston’s mayor said she’s playing it safe and taking her cues from the state. So far, public health officials have not heard when the next phase will occur in Washington.
“I always pay attention to the news releases from the Department of Health, and there are still new COVID cases here and throughout the state,” Lawrence said. “We’re so small staffed that if we open up and someone gets sick, we’ll be in a really hard place to get things done. People are really using our two dropboxes, and I think that’s working out well, and people can always call us.”
Clarkston City Council meetings have been conducted online throughout the pandemic with councilors attending remotely. However, the Asotin City Council and Asotin County Commission are allowing people to attend their meetings.
The Clarkston mayor said she doesn’t have a firm date on when the city sessions will be in-person again.
“We just play it day by day right now,” Lawrence said. “The governor is being cautious, and we’re following his lead.”
A recent Clarkston Planning Commission meeting was done in-person, which worked out pretty well, Lawrence said, because the setup in the council chambers allows for proper social distancing. But for now, council meetings will only be offered online.
“I miss having the high school government students at our meetings,” she said. “I usually go talk to them and try to explain things for them, if they have any questions. I look forward to when we can get people back at our meetings. I do think it’s a better forum for folks to talk directly to council members. We will do it again soon. We just have to be careful now.”
Residents who want to make public comments on city council agenda items can email officials by 5 p.m. on the day of the meetings, which are held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month, or submit them via the city’s website, Lawrence said. An online link to the council meetings is available by calling the clerk at (509) 758-5541.
At the county level, the public is allowed to attend Asotin County Commission meetings, which are conducted every Monday at the courthouse annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn said the annex was never locked to the public during the pandemic, but meetings were shifted online until the board got the green light from public health officials to resume in-person gatherings with proper social distancing.
As a result, commission meetings are once again open to people who want to talk about agenda items or see local government in action. The meetings also are offered online through a link on the county’s website, along with the agenda and minutes from previous sessions.
Shinn said he is grateful to see people returning to the commissioners’ weekly meetings and appreciates having face-to-face communication. Two public comment periods are offered at the beginning and end of each meeting.
“We can conduct our business virtually, but the public doesn’t get to watch it happen or have input,” Shinn said.
At the main courthouse in Asotin, people can make appointments with various departments and come inside for court appearances after signing in at a desk in the lobby. In addition, a walk-up window was installed at the auditor’s office to allow people to renew vehicle tabs.
“We made a concerted effort to enable people to conduct their business in person whenever possible,” Shinn said. “We have worked with the Asotin County Public Health District, and we have made sure what we’re doing complies with all of the rules. We had to file an actual plan on how we would do it.”
If someone needs to speak with law enforcement, the Clarkston Police Department and Asotin County Sheriff’s Office are allowing one person inside the lobby at a time and masks are required. Emergency calls should be made directly to 911 or (509) 758-2331.
At Asotin City Hall, the doors remain locked, but the staff is working inside, Clerk Tiffany Rogers said. Residents can knock on the windows at 121 Cleveland St. and have their questions answered or call the city at (509) 243-4411.
The Asotin City Council meetings are open to the public, but attendees must wear masks. The meetings are conducted at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
Next door to City Hall, the Asotin County Public Health District also is locked, but the staff is meeting with people outside or in the lobby with masks when the weather is bad. Some employees continue to work remotely from home.
“We’re not going to stay closed forever,” Administrator Brady Woodbury said, “but we are still seeing steady case counts in Asotin County, and we’re still encouraging people to protect their employees. I’ve never stopped coming to the office, but we don’t have enough space to have seven people here and still social distance. We are remaining responsive to the public and using a drop box and appointments to serve the community.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.