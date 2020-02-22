A dispute over Facebook posts alleging infidelity ended in misdemeanor charges for a Clarkston City Councilor and his girlfriend.
John S. Murray, 61, a city councilor, was charged with fourth-degree assault and Mary R. Jackson, 51, was cited for malicious mischief. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Clarkston police requested the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office respond to a domestic dispute when they ascertained Murray was a member of the city council, in order to avoid any conflicts of interest, the statement of probable cause said.
Police allege Murray told responding officers that Jackson was “airing the sheets on Facebook.” Murray allegedly told police that the argument started because Jackson, his girlfriend for the past four years, was “posting their personal business in reference to alleged infidelity on John’s part over social media,” the report said.
Police allege that Jackson took Murray’s Google Chromebook laptop and destroyed it. Police allege they observed the smashed computer and an upside down “large celebratory cake” on the dining room table, the report said.
Murray allegedly admitted to pushing Jackson to the ground after she destroyed his laptop computer, the report said. He was arrested and taken to the Asotin County Jail.
No hearings have been set yet in either case.