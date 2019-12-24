The Clarkston City Council said nay to allowing pygmy goats inside city limits as pets or comfort animals.
At Monday night’s council meeting, officials opted to keep current livestock rules in place instead of drafting a new ordinance that would’ve given the green lights to goats. The request was also shot down by the Clarkston Planning and Zoning Commission and Public Works Committee.
The population density and small lot sizes in Clarkston’s residential areas are not conducive to keeping livestock, city planners said in a letter to the council. In addition, Washington law only lists dogs and miniature horses as service animals.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said under the city’s rules, dogs and cats are allowed, and everything else is considered livestock. For a goat to be considered a service animal, it would have to perform some sort of function, Poole said.
In recent years, the council opted to allow bees and a limited number of chickens, but it was a long process, Mayor Monika Lawrence said. Before a decision was made on goats, Lawrence asked the council to consider whether the city should have an urban or rural flavor.
The city hasn’t had many problems with chickens, because very few people have them, Police Chief Joel Hastings said. As for goats, the three most common complaints center on noise, fence damage and when they escape.
“But I don’t have a good sense of how many people would want goats,” Hastings said.
Councilors Belinda Larsen and Skate Pierce said they aren’t fans of allowing more animals inside city limits, and the rest of the council agreed.
Councilor John Murray said if the city had received more than one request for goats, he would’ve been more amenable to possibly changing the rules.
In other business, the council approved raising the mayor’s monthly pay from $600 to $1,200. The fire chief, police chief, public works director and city clerk received 5 percent raises, bringing their annual salaries to $94,500 each, and the commander of the police department will be paid $7,652 a month in 2020.
City officials weighed in on an environmental impact statement for Columbia and Snake river operations by approving a letter that addresses dam breaching.
“Clarkston and our regional community would be financially decimated due to the effects of dam breaching,” Lawrence said in the letter. “The loss of current recreational opportunities, tourism business and economically reliable shipping of agricultural products to the world would be devastating. The (environmental impact statement) should properly address the significant negative financial impacts to our community and surrounding region when considering the dam breaching option.”
