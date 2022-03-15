Clarkston officials met without masks Monday night for the first time in two years.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said online access to meetings is going away, too, as the council shifts to in-person-only sessions. In addition, all councilors will be returning to their original seats on the dais at the next meeting now that many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted across the state.
Lawrence said she and Clerk Steve Austin discussed the online access process and concluded it was more time consuming to set up the sessions, send out links and conduct meetings in that manner.
In other city business, the council voted 7-0 in favor of a preliminary Port of Clarkston plat subdivision by adopting findings of fact and conclusions of law on the issue.
Public Works Director Kevin Poole said the plat application was submitted after it was discovered there has never been a complete plat of the port’s property holdings in the record. With the move, the Port of Clarkston, which was formed in 1958, will be in compliance with state law and regulations.
The port was annexed into the city years ago, Poole said, and the land in question is located in the heavy industrial and port commercial zones. Every time a piece of property is leased, sold, exchanged or purchased, the plat of the port’s other property holdings is needed, he said.
City attorney Todd Richardson said the process has led to some other housekeeping items. For example, about 40 years ago, the now-disbanded Clarkston Development group deeded some property to the city, but the deed never got filed, he said.
Cleaning up gray areas will be beneficial to both the port and the city, Richardson said. The new documents offer clarity and will help with future land development.
The preliminary plat has already been through the Planning Commission and public hearing process and was recommended for approval. It will come back to the city council for final action in the future.
Wanda Keefer, executive director of the port, said the subdivision plat of the port’s holdings will be used for waterfront development and improvements in west Clarkston.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.