The Clarkston City Council unanimously slammed the door Monday night on Asotin County’s plan to build a new jail near 14th Street and Port Drive.
With a 7-0 vote, the council accepted the findings of fact and conclusions of law presented by the city’s planning and zoning commission, saying the proper process was not followed by Asotin County, and a jail at that site does not jibe with the city’s comprehensive plan.
City Attorney Todd Richardson said the city warned the county about the potential pitfalls of trying to change the zoning in that area shortly after the purchase agreement was announced last fall. Instead, the county tried to “cram it down the city’s throat,” even though the change would violate the state’s constitution and city’s regulations, the attorney said.
Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn said the county, jail architects and engineers worked with Clarkston Public Works Director Kevin Poole to determine what action was required, and Poole advised them to submit a zone text amendment application.
When Poole recommended denial of the application at a planning and zoning meeting earlier this month, it came as a “complete surprise” to the county, Shinn said. “Had we known he would find his own directive to file a zone text amendment that was in conflict with the city’s comprehensive plan, we certainly would’ve taken a different path.”
Richardson said the mayor was notified about the county’s intent to buy the privately owned property in Clarkston about 15 minutes before the commissioners voted on it. After the decision was made, Poole tried to be “open, clear and accurate” with the county, and Richardson sent emails saying the county didn’t have the right to build a jail in that location.
Shinn said Richardson’s comments Monday night were a rehash of previous messages he sent to the county. “His objections were not true then, and they’re not true now,” Shinn said.
According to the findings of fact, the proposed zone change would detract from economic development near the Port of Clarkston, including river boat tourism, and it’s not consistent with the long-term plans of the city or port. In addition, city officials said the public was repeatedly told the jail would most likely be built along Sixth Avenue when the county was developing support for a public safety sales tax to fund the $13.7 million project.
Councilor John Murray said the Port Drive site may be better than some of the alternatives that were considered, but the city has a series of rules to follow in its comprehensive plan, and the council has an obligation to follow those rules. As a result, Murray said he “could not vote for something that’s inconsistent with the rules we’ve adopted.”
The 6.4-acre parcel near the Snake River is one of the last spots available for economic development inside city limits, and it shouldn’t be taken off the tax rolls, Councilor Skate Pierce said. Clarkston leaders need to plan for the future, and in 50 years, it won’t make sense to have a jail in that prime location, he said, during the council’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Councilor Russ Evans agreed, saying it’s in Clarkston’s best interest to save that property for a future business. The waterfront has potential, and a jail near the river isn’t the ideal use of that land.
Several letters in support of the Port Drive jail site were submitted to the council. Former Councilor Terry Beadles, the directors of Quality Behavioral Health, and Asotin County resident Jack Worle all advocated for a speedy resolution to the issue.
In addition, Casey Warloe, of Asotin County, asked the city to reconsider the planning commission’s recommendation.
“While I understand that the city’s comprehensive plan may not have included a correctional facility, the reality is that since the city became incorporated in 1902, nothing has been done with this land,” Warloe wrote. “Let’s just do what makes sense from a financial standpoint and a logistical standpoint. A correctional facility in the port makes the most economic and logical sense.”
Councilor Melyssa Andrews said it was clear at town hall meetings that no one wants the jail in their backyard. “This whole thing has been frustrating to me, and I wish it had been different,” she said.
Asotin County can appeal the council’s decision, but Shinn has said the commissioners don’t want to engage in litigation that will cost taxpayers more money. The county will likely move forward with the Sixth Avenue location in the near future, which will involve the Asotin County Planning Commission, public hearings and the board of commissioners.
In other city business:
Councilor Belinda Larsen announced her resignation from the council, saying this would be her last meeting. Larsen, who has served since 2015, has accepted a job in Dayton as director of the Chamber of Commerce. The mayor, city attorney and other council members wished her well, saying she will be greatly missed. Larsen was an asset to the group who always asked good questions and did her homework, Lawrence said.
The city will begin accepting applications for the vacant position and conduct interviews before appointing a replacement.
“What an honor and privilege it has been to serve alongside my fellow councilors,” Larsen said. “It has been fun, challenging, educational, interesting and an insightful 5½ years. To my Clarkston community, my friends and family, thank you for your trust, your encouragement and your patience.”
Andrews said she did not file for reelection because she plans to move outside city limits and pursue her dream of opening a petting zoo in the Clarkston Heights. She will likely resign in the near future.
