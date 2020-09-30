Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury confirmed Tuesday that the latest COVID-19 death in the county was a resident at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Clarkston, where the disease caused by the coronavirus has infected two dozen people.
Woodbury said his office has been working with Prestige Care over the last two weeks to contain the outbreak at the long-term care facility.
“Since the initial case, facility-wide testing has begun,” Woodbury said. “Some individuals have had symptoms and some have been asymptomatic. As of today, there have been 19 residents and five staff who have tested positive.”
Administrator Audra Gutierrez-Ritari confirmed that there are COVID-19 cases at the facility, but had to check with her corporate office before she could release additional details. The Lewiston Orchards branch of Prestige Care was at the center of an earlier outbreak, with 48 positive cases among residents and staff, and three deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The latest fatality was a man aged 60-80 who died Thursday, according to an earlier report by Woodbury. His death brings the total in Asotin County to three. Woodbury said there were no new positive COVID-19 tests reported in the county Tuesday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District added 35 new cases Tuesday, including 13 in Lewis County that bring its total to 34. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced that as of today, the county courthouse — including the offices of sheriff, auditor, assessor, prosecutor and treasurer — will be open by appointment only because of the regional increase in COVID-19 cases.
In a post on its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said it and the assessor’s office will only process driver’s licenses, concealed weapon permits, vehicle registrations and vehicle titling. The courthouse may be reached at (208) 937-2251.
Public Health spokeswoman Tara Macke said the unusual jump in Lewis County is because of widespread community transmission throughout the district.
“This virus does not discriminate,” she said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune. “This is why we recommend that people protect themselves and others as much as possible by social distancing, wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible and washing your hands often.”
Eleven of the Lewis County cases were among men (two each in their 30s, 40s and 50s, three in their 60s and one each in their 70s and 80s) and two women in their 30s and 70s.
Nez Perce County registered another 14 cases, including six males (two aged 5-12, one aged 18-29, two in their 50s and one in his 70s) and eight females (two aged 13-17, three aged 18-29, and one each in their 30s, 50s and 60s). Latah County had five cases, including two males (aged 5-12 and 18-29) and three females (all 18-29). Idaho County had two cases (a man in his 80s and a woman in her 50s), while Clearwater County reported one case with a female aged 13-17.
Whitman County, which has seen its positive cases surge in recent weeks, reported only three new cases Tuesday. Whitman County Department of Public Health Director Troy Henderson said the low number was probably because of the tests being administered Sunday, when few people get tested. The cases were with one woman and two men, all aged 20-39, who are stable and self-isolating. The total number of cases in the county is now 1,312.
Garfield County reported no new cases Tuesday.
