A popular summer car show got a yellow light to proceed from the Clarkston City Council this week.
Cruzin to Clarkston organizers asked to hold the downtown event July 25, the same day as the Seaport River Run in Lewiston. City officials said they appreciate and welcome the annual event, but Asotin County has to reach Phase 4 status for the show to go on next month.
A motion to approve the request — contingent on public health recommendations — passed Monday night with a 5-1 vote. Councilor Russ Evans cast the lone no vote.
Although the Seaport River Run is across the river this year, downtown Clarkston will likely be extra busy that day, officials said. The car show, which covers five blocks along Sixth Street, typically draws 500 to 1,000 people over seven hours.
Another big draw is right around the corner, but the Fourth of July will look a bit different in Clarkston this year. A new city ordinance is now in effect, and private fireworks displays will only be allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight July 4.
The community fireworks show at Clarkston High School will take place, but there won’t be any public gathering at the football field because of the pandemic.
Police Chief Joel Hastings said all officers in his department will be on duty on the Fourth, which is typically a crowded day in the city. Police and fire officials plan to educate residents about the changes in the fireworks regulations.
Mayor Monika Lawrence said in response to recent national events and questions from residents, the police chief wrote a three-page letter about his department’s policies and procedures. The letter is available on the city’s website.
“As a result of the tragic event in Minneapolis, I have received questions about the Clarkston Police Department,” Hastings wrote. “Many are questions pertaining to what we are doing to prevent this from happening in our community.”
Chokeholds are banned in Clarkston, and officers are required to de-escalate situations, whenever possible, by communicating and maintaining distance, Hastings said. All officers are required to intercede and stop unreasonable force, and they must document and report each time force is used. In addition, body cameras must be operating during any force situation.
“As a department, we will continuously strive to improve our training and policies, and hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional law enforcement,” Hastings said.
