Walla Walla Community College has started to once again offer some of its in-person student support services at both of its campuses, including the one in Clarkston.
Students will now be able to make appointments for in-person, “mask-to-mask” tutoring sessions, and will be able to schedule times to use computer labs.
The services that came back online were announced last week by WWCC systemwide President Chad Hickox.
“One of the things we can be really proud of is that we continue to serve our students, even during this pandemic,” Hickox said. “We’re sending a message loud and clear that the college is here for the community. We’re open.”
WWCC started the academic year with a hybrid learning program dubbed “Warrior Flex” that offers online instruction as well as some-in person learning for certain programs like courses in workforce education.
In a news release, Hickox said the college continues to monitor local case counts. The college plans to return to in-person instruction as soon as it’s safe to do so, Hickox said.