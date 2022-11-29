After a unanimous vote, the Clarkston School Board decided to move forward with a bond request for a new high school in April.
Board member Miles Sidener moved to have the bond go before voters April 25, with a second from board member Rachel Rinard at the Monday meeting.
The board decided to put the bond on the ballot in April rather than February to give them enough time to get information before the voters and allow for some time after the holiday season. Ballots are mailed out several weeks before the vote, which means the bond would have to be finalized in January if the vote was to be held in February.
Sidener questioned if having the bond in April would be a bad time to ask voters for a new high school because it’s so close to when taxes are due. However, Bob Donaldson, former superintendent of the Lewiston School Board, who is assisting as a consultant, said that having the bond in April will give the board enough time to get the language ready for the ballot as well as start a campaign to the voters. After April, the next time the bond could be presented would be August and then November, neither of which would be ideal times to go to the voters, Donaldson said.
“I really think we have to go for it either way,” Sidener said.
Board president Dennis Lenz also said the board can change the date of the bond, if it decides.
However, the total cost of the project and the type of bond hasn’t been determined yet. The total cost of the new building project would be about $88 million, but the state would pay for $9.5 million in matching funds, putting the cost to voters at $79 million. Based on numbers from 2021, the cost of a 20-year bond would be $3.11 per $1,000 of assessed value; a 25-year bond would be $2.92 per $1,000 of assessed value; and a 30-year bond would be $2.73 per $1,000 of assessed value. Another option would be a modernization plan for the current high school structure, which would cost $65-69 million.
Bunce said the bond committee is looking at other funding sources for the new high school to decrease the cost to the taxpayer.
Bunce also moved to adopt the board’s resolution about the bond for the new high school with a second from board members Rinard and Jim Nelly, which was unanimously approved as well.
Donaldson said that the resolution is a significant step and outlines the what, why, where and when of the bond for the new high school. The board ruled that the “what” is the plans to complete a new high school; the “why” outlines the reasons for a new high school, including increased safety, quality of education and career readiness for students; the “where” is at the current campus and the plan is for the new facility to be built around the current auditorium; and the “when” was decided to take place in April.
“We’re going to show why this is an amazing idea,” Rinard said about bringing the plan to the voters.
Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton said building a new school has been discussed since he was hired 3½ years ago. A bond to build a new high school failed in 2017 and then the COVID-19 pandemic put plans on hold. Then, Knowlton asked Donaldson for help to create a plan and a campaign. It was also Donaldson who suggested adopting a resolution.
“We just thought it would be a really wise thing to have a resolution passed,” Knowlton said. “I believe this is where we are.”
In other business:
Assistant Superintendent Troy Whittle discussed an update to the district’s suicide prevention policy, which would provide more training for district employees, from teachers to bus drivers, on recognizing signs of distress in students. The employees would then be able to refer students to proper resources to get help. The policy update was also unanimously approved by the board.