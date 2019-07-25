A 46-year-old Clarkston bicyclist was cited for a traffic infraction after colliding with a vehicle near Bridge Street and Confluence Way on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Brian Mott was riding his bike east on Bridge Street when he ran into the side of a car driven by Sally Eastman, 29, of Clarkston. The collision occurred about 4:18 p.m. at the busy intersection near the Interstate Bridge.

Mott was not seriously injured, but Eastman’s Nissan Juke was damaged, police said. The bicyclist was cited for improper lane usage.

