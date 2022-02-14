RIGGINS – A 65-year-old Clark Fork, Idaho, man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday 5 miles north of Riggins.
The man was traveling south on U.S. Highway 95, not wearing a seat belt, when his white 1988 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway, collided with a cliff and caught fire, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
The man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash that was reported at 10:11 a.m., according to the news release. The man’s name wasn’t released.