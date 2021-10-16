VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Public Health has lifted a blue-green algae advisory at Vancouver Lake. The bloom of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, has dissipated. Results from water samples collected this week showed toxin levels are no longer elevated.
Advisory signs posted at the lake are being removed. However, educational signs about blue-green algae will remain year-round at Vancouver Lake and other bodies of water known to have harmful algal blooms. Public Health encourages people recreating in the lake to continue to watch for floating blue-green-colored scum and avoid direct contact with water in those areas.
The warning advisories at Lacamas and Round lakes in Camas remain in place. Blue-green algae continue to be present at both lakes. People should avoid direct contact with water in areas with floating blue-green-colored scum and keep pets out of the water.
Public Health will continue to monitor Lacamas and Round lakes and update the advisories as conditions change.
