VANCOUVER, Wash. — With parts of the country still in the midst of a tripledemic of respiratory viruses, emergency departments across Clark County continue to be overwhelmed with patients — on top of that, certain medicines and antibiotics are hard to come by.

“What is different this current season is the resurgence of the flu and RSV coupled with COVID,” said Dr. Kelly Pratt, medical director of the emergency department at Legacy Salmon Creek.

