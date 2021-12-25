VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver man was arrested Wednesday morning in Hazel Dell, Wash., in connection with several recent vehicle prowls.
Clark County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of a vehicle prowl in progress in the area of Northeast 88th Street and 21st Avenue. The caller said a man in a red sweatshirt was caught on a Ring camera trying to break into several vehicles in the area, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Arriving deputies said they found a man matching the suspect’s description walking down the street in the area. The man, later identified by deputies as 27-year-old David Massman, tried to flee but was taken into custody. Deputies said they found a loaded Walther 9mm semi-automatic pistol on him.
They learned it was stolen in a Monday vehicle prowl, the news release states.
Massman was also previously identified as the suspect in a November vehicle prowl in Salmon Creek, Wash., during which credit cards were stolen and later used at several area stores, deputies said.
He was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree theft, possession of a stolen firearm, second-degree attempted vehicle prowl and second-degree possession of stolen property.