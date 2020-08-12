Sixty percent of the Lewiston Education Association’s membership does not support a return to school in the district’s “green phase” as it’s currently written, which would allow all students to receive face-to-face instruction every day. The teacher’s union would like to see physical distancing guidelines incorporated into the plan. Their stance on a return to school in that phase was unclear in Tuesday’s edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
