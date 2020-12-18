Eric Christiansen’s lawsuit against Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union has been appealed to the Idaho Supreme Court and is pending. The lawsuit was dismissed by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie last summer, and P1FCU was awarded attorney’s fees. The status of that court action was not clear in Thursday’s Lewiston Tribune.
