The gymnasium in the vacant St. Stanislaus school building next door to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is being considered as a potential location for a temporary overnight warming shelter for homeless individuals this winter.
The possibility surfaced at a Thursday meeting of Lewiston City Council subcommittee tasked with finding ways to help the community’s homeless population.
The space at the Salvation Army on Lewiston’s 21st Street where a temporary overnight warming shelter operated last winter isn’t available any more because it’s being converted into offices. The shelter was operated by the LC Adult Resource Center, a not-for-profit group.
A number of obstacles would need to be overcome before a warming shelter could open at the former school.
“We were approached about exploring this idea earlier in the week and we’ve had no opportunity to evaluate if it is a feasible option,” Sam Skinner, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said in an email.
The hospital owns the building where St. Stanislaus Catholic School was located before it moved to the Lewiston Orchards and was renamed All Saints Catholic School.
The former gymnasium is served by water and heating systems that have been idle for years and it’s unclear if they need any work, said Councilor Kathy Schroeder.
Space heaters and portable restrooms with access for those with disabilities might be used if repairs are needed, she said.
The City of Lewiston’s Community Center has also been suggested by Molly Pollastrini, president of the board of the LC Adult Resource Center, as a site for an overnight warming shelter.
But councilors at Thursday’s subcommittee meeting didn’t know how much that option had been explored.
The shelter would run at times when the center was closed for other services and would have space on site where cots that are set up each night could be stored, Pollastrini said.
Once a site is identified, it’s not clear how the estimated $250,000 to $300,000 for six months of operations would be covered.
“We have employees that already want to come back,” Pollastrini said. “They’re just waiting for a call. But we don’t have the money to do this anymore.”
In addition to helping homeless individuals this winter, the committee is seeking potential locations for a permanent low-barrier homeless shelter. The facility would provide a safe place for people without shelter to sleep at night as long as they followed certain rules and didn’t pose a danger to themselves or others.
The city has identified dozens of property owners who would consider leasing or selling their holdings for a low-barrier homeless shelter that are within the zones where the facilities are allowed with conditional use permits.
Part of the answer could involve changing the rules governing homeless shelters, which in some cases appear to be too restrictive and in others are too permissive, said Michelle King, a Lewiston resident who is involved in a variety of efforts to help homeless individuals.
As they are written now, homeless shelters are required to have a single point of entry, which means former hotels or motels can’t be used even though such structures have been successfully converted to homeless shelters in other communities, she said.
“(The shelter is) allowed to be next to an elementary school, but can’t have too many doors, so we should probably rethink that,” King said.
The subcommittee is next scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Thursday.