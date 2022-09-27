City veteran lands a top Lewiston municipal spot

The Lewiston City Council honored Kayla Hermann with a standing ovation Monday after selecting her unanimously as city attorney.
Hermann, who has been an assistant city attorney for almost seven years, replaces Jana Gomez, who left the City of Lewiston in late summer to become a corporate attorney for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories.
Hermann was nominated by Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson and his choice was confirmed by the council.
Gomez, of Lewiston, spoke on Hermann’s behalf during citizen comments at Monday’s council meeting.
In a job interview before taking her first position with the city, Gomez said Hermann was transparent about not being familiar with a number of legal areas that pertain to cities, such as purchasing and open meetings law.
But back then, Hermann promised to learn and has honored that pledge to expand her knowledge, Gomez said.
“Over the last 6½ years, I would venture to say that (Hermann) has become one of the leading municipal attorneys in Idaho,” Gomez said. “She worked hard. She was very diligent.”
Hermann has served as a president of the Idaho Municipal Attorneys association and she was awarded the Rising Star award from the Idaho Women Lawyers in April.
“(Hermann) is a person with unquestionable ethics and (a) strong moral compass,” Gomez said. “The city would be in great hands and I fully support her confirmation.”
Five individuals applied, Johnson said.
“(Hermann) stood out above all of those,” he said. “Some of them, we just weren’t even interested in.”
Councilor Kathy Schroeder said she has enjoyed working with Hermann on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
“(Hermann) came on and … she just took us up to speed,” Schroeder said. “It was something that was truly needed there.”
Hermann was the only attorney on the city’s payroll after the departure of Gomez and Shelby Sieracki, the city’s other assistant attorney. Sieracki has taken a job as an assistant attorney general for the state of Washington, Washington State University division, in Pullman.
The terms of Hermann’s compensation were not disclosed. The city advertised the salary range as being between $90,000 and $120,000.
In other business, the City Council approved new fees for Bryden Canyon Golf Course that is expected to be run by a temporary operator starting Oct. 1.
Jeff Briney, president of Golf Fun, gave a 30-day notice at the end of August of his plans to discontinue his agreement with the city after 22 years.
All daily fees will remain unchanged through the end of Dec. 31, 2023, said Tim Barker, Lewiston’s parks and recreation director.
A few of the annual fees will rise, starting Jan. 1, and were based on increases Briney had planned for that time frame, Barker said.
One of the biggest changes is for the yearly rental for one seat in a golf cart that comes with 18 holes per day and a $10 replay fee. It will go from $636 to $670. Another one of the bigger boosts is for an annual pass for the golf range for those who don’t have season passes to play golf at the course. It is rising from $265 to $300.
Some people had expressed concerns Bryden Canyon Golf Course might begin to resemble a country club with the change in management, but that’s not occurring, said Councilor Jim Kleeburg.
“I’ve gone over this fee structure,” he said. “For the interim, and I think it’s (a) fair and equitable situation for the golfers in the valley.”