While Nez Perce County is moving as quickly as possible toward building a new courthouse, the city of Lewiston asked county officials to pump the brakes for a few months so an architect can figure out how to move the city’s police department to make way for the structure.
City and county officials met Wednesday to continue their discussions on moving the department, and City Manager Alan Nygaard said the city council will need some firm facts about what kind of facility is needed — and how much it will cost — before it can make an informed decision.
“A lot of those things are necessary before we can decide whether to go forward or not,” Nygaard said.
The aging courthouse has been plagued by mounting problems over the last several years. They range from a crumbling facade on the outside to large structural cracks and plumbing fiascos inside. There are also space issues and security deficiencies, like inmates having to pass through public areas to access courtrooms.
The worsening situation pushed county elected officials to pursue a replacement structure, and a committee considered several locations around Lewiston before tentatively settling on the current site. But one of the county’s preferred designs would include the land currently occupied by the Lewiston Police Department headquarters.
Some estimates for moving the police department are as high as $15 million, but City Councilor John Bradbury pointed out the cost would be partly defrayed by the county’s purchase of the land from the city. Still, Nygaard said the city doesn’t have the cash on hand to uproot the department and would have to use debt to finance the move.
City Councilor Bob Blakey said the county can’t just drop a project of that magnitude into the middle of the city’s carefully crafted strategic plan without major disruptions to the plan’s priorities over the next several years. County Commission Chairman Don Beck agreed that was a weighty thing to ask, adding the county should be able to wait for the city to do its investigations.
“It is quite a bit to dump things like that and say, ‘We want you to move right away,’ ” Beck said.
Blakey also said he favored a more holistic approach of asking for a public vote on a bond to finance a completely new public safety facility that could house city and county law enforcement operations, including dispatch services.
And Blakey expressed concerns that a member of the county commission would hold the city “hostage” by threatening to build the new courthouse outside of downtown. He didn’t name the commissioner, but it was an apparent reference to recent comments made by Commissioner Douglas Havens about looking at other locations for the courthouse as a way to exert pressure on the city to quickly abandon its police department site.
Nygaard estimated it would take the city three or four months to have a consulting architect assess its needs for a new police headquarters and provide some approximate costs.
In other business, Public Health – Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle updated the elected officials on the COVID-19 pandemic. She reminded them that Gov. Brad Little and Idaho law give cities and health districts the authority to issue orders in the interest of public health, and suggested such orders may come up during the health board’s monthly meeting this morning.
Beck expressed concern after Moehrle told the group that Public Health will now have a hard time determining how many people are hospitalized from the disease after the Trump administration ordered that the data will now be reported directly to the White House, bypassing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said the order will make it more difficult for public officials to make decisions on issues like mask orders since they won’t know the true extent of infections in their communities.
Moehrle said public health officials across the state are pushing for that transparency to be restored. The Lewiston City Council will also consider a face mask advisory at its regular meeting Monday evening.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2266.