City of Lewiston elected officials outnumbered members of the public at an open house Tuesday night to collect comments on the draft 2022 transportation capital improvement plan, but there is still more than a week to offer input.
The city’s Public Works Department updates the plan annually. It ranks the 158 projects contained in its pages by using a formula with factors like safety, street preservation and visibility improvements, according to city street projects Supervising Engineer Alannah Bailey.
Once the draft is complete, Public Works holds a required public comment period. This year’s period opened Jan. 10 and will close Feb. 10. The draft of the plan and a comment form may be found on the city website at cityoflewiston.org/380/Master-Plans.
Public Works officials will incorporate that input into the final draft for consideration by the city council when the comment period ends. Councilors can then finalize the plan as drafted or amend things like the priority of projects, their scope and size, or whether to do them at all.
“The city council can pretty much do what they want with it,” Bailey said.
But just because there is a list of projects doesn’t mean there is funding. The total estimated price tag for all the items in the draft is more than $234 million. So that means actual construction for almost all of the work is years away when funding sources can be put together. The only project on the list that will be built this year is the $1.3 million reconstruction of the intersection of 21st Street and 19th Avenue.
That project is currently ranked 17th in the draft plan, although rankings have no bearing on the order projects will be completed. Other projects have gotten partial funding. For example, the city council recently approved funding for the design of the first phase of a future project to widen Bryden Avenue. Design has also been completed for the rebuilding of the Ninth Street grade downtown, a project that ranks eighth in the plan. Both projects are likely years away from construction, however, while they await federal funding sources.
The city did secure funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for some of its upcoming street and infrastructure work, and more is expected through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Some of that funding will be awarded through competitive grants, and City Engineer Luke Antonich said Public Works will apply for every dollar it can get.
Mayor Dan Johnson and city councilors Hannah Liedkie, Kassee Forsmann, Jim Kleeburg and Rick Tousley were present at the beginning of the one-hour open house at the Lewiston Community Center.
