The Lewiston City Council plans to take a close look at the municipality’s contracts with Valley Vision, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley before approving the budget for the coming fiscal year.
Council President Hannah Liedkie introduced the idea at a Monday meeting where the council passed the second reading of the 2023 fiscal year budget that begins Oct. 1. The budget is scheduled for its third reading and final vote Monday.
“When we talk about economic development and homelessness, I think there are some agencies that I think have grown comfortable in their process of promoting Lewiston,” Liedkie said.
“I think that if we were to survey business leaders and community members, they would show some frustration,” she said.
The council should consider kick-starting more activity from the agreements, holding back the funds for something beneficial to the community or giving the money back to taxpayers, she said.
Other councilors agreed, including Rick Tousley, Kassee Forsmann and Jim Kleeburg.
It’s not a bad idea to put the groups under the microscope to see if the city is getting what it’s paying for, Kleeburg said.
“I did glance over the contracts,” Forsmann said. “There’s not a lot of meat in there. (They’re) pretty bland.”
As the 2023 budget is written now, Valley Vision would get $40,000, while Beautiful Downtown Lewiston would receive $30,000 and the Boys & Girls Clubs would be given $17,000.
The budget the council is considering is the first for Lewiston under its new strong mayor form of government that was introduced this year after voters approved it as a replacement for a city manager structure of government.
The draft budget is prepared by Mayor Dan Johnson with city officials in accordance with the rules of the new type of government.
Overall, the budget for 2023 is set at $87 million, about $18 million less than fiscal year 2022.
The primary reason for the decrease is because the city will be spending less on infrastructure since upgrades of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant are nearing completion, said Aimee Gordon, finance director and city treasurer.
Wages and benefits for city employees, one of the biggest portions of the budget, are anticipated to climb from $32.4 million in the present fiscal year to $33.1 million in the 2023 fiscal year. The number for the coming fiscal year contains a 2.5% percent cost of living increase, no rise in health insurance premiums, and follows existing pay scales and step increases, according to information from city officials.
The number of city employees is expected to remain roughly the same. The city had 313 full-time employees in the present fiscal year, not counting the job of city manager — which no longer exists — six council members and a mayor.
In the upcoming fiscal year, the city will have 309 full-time positions, a mayor and six council members.
In other business, the council approved forming a subcommittee comprised of Councilors Kathy Schroeder, Forsmann and Tousley to work on the community’s homelessness issue.
The group plans to contact representatives of the city of Clarkston and Asotin County to identify potential Valley-wide solutions.
That effort comes as the city’s community development department has been sending letters to about 1,000 property owners in sections of the city where homeless shelters are allowed with conditional use permits.
The letters mailed late last week ask if they would consider their holdings be used for a homeless shelter.
So far, at least half a dozen property owners have called, wanting additional information about what the terms could be, said Laura Von Tersch, Lewiston’s community development director.
The information could be used to help not-for-profit groups that might open homeless shelters find potential sites.