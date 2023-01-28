Lewiston city workers are securing temporary fixes and on-the-fly engineering that were necessary to empty and isolate the city’s damaged drinking water reservoir so a boil water order could be fully rescinded.
They are also busy planning next steps to ensure water supplies remain adequate during the fast-approaching spring and summer seasons, Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said.
Many of the workers who put in long hours are catching up on sleep they skipped since the reservoir failed and spewed 3.3 million gallons of water through a nearby neighborhood Jan. 18. The city instituted a boil order the same day. It was gradually rescinded in chunks by neighborhood, and was dropped altogether Thursday.
During that time, city workers, contractors and consultants worked to empty the reservoir while also maintaining adequate supply and water pressure. That included installation of pressure relief valves at the site and other equipment that must now be secured and weatherproofed.
“We are working to get heat on those units so they don’t freeze,” Johnson said.
The cause of the failure remains under investigation. Johnson said his department is now looking toward spring, when more will be demanded of the city’s water system. As early as March and April, residents will begin landscaping that will include a modest amount of irrigation. Water use will climb with the temperature and peak in late summer.
“We have plenty of water production with our new well and water treat plant coming online,” he said.
But storage is a critical part of the system that ensures water is available to everyone at all times. They don’t yet know how much additional storage is needed, whether some of the damaged reservoir’s storage capacity can be restored, or if temporary storage tanks can be deployed at the site. The cost of various options and available funding is also being calculated.
“There are a lot of questions that are not clear,” he said.
It’s also too early to determine if the city will need to ask some residents to conserve water in the coming months or perhaps alternate when they irrigate lawns and gardens.
The system can handle the normal demands of late winter and also supply water to fight fires. But it doesn’t have much to spare.
“We are stretched as thin as humanly possible right now,” he said. “But we meet the standards. You want redundancy, we are very susceptible right now if we have another failure.”
Constructing a new reservoir would cost an estimated $10 million to $15 million and likely take two or three years to advance from planning to completion. Johnson said recent upgrades to the city’s water system have been critical.
“Fortunately the investment in the new water treatment plan, a new well and the new reservoir at the high school all helps,” he said “If this happened before that, we’d be in a much more dire condition.”