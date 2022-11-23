City prepares to launch new water tank in Orchards

A worker walks across the roof of the new Lewiston water reservoir in the orchards nearby the high school on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

 August Frank/Tribune

The logos of Lewiston High School, Lewis-Clark State College and the city of Lewiston will adorn a new water reservoir that is scheduled to be finished in the spring.

A security fence will eventually surround the reservoir at 3232 Community Drive, near LHS and LCSC’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center.

Tags

Recommended for you