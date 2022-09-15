Lewiston’s city council took an initial step toward renewing contributions to five not-for-profit groups on existing terms in a Wednesday vote, while vowing to review the terms of the agreements in the coming year.
Agreements for Valley Vision, Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, the Lewiston Civic Theatre, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, and Visit Lewis Clark Valley will be brought to the City Council for a final decision at its Sept. 26 meeting.
The contracts will be presented with the wording they have now and will run for the same duration as the city’s coming fiscal year, from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.
Together, the five groups would receive a total of $132,000 in the coming fiscal year from the city’s annual budget of $87 million.
Of the $132,000, $40,000 would go to Valley Vision and $30,000 would be set aside for Beautiful Downtown Lewiston. Another $30,000 would be for the Lewiston Civic Theatre and $17,000 would go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley. The remaining $14,000 would be reserved for Visit Lewis Clark Valley.
City staff would reinstate meeting with representatives of the groups every other month, which is specified by the agreements but was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council’s vote Wednesday was part of an ongoing discussion about if the not-for-profit groups are using the money in a way that meets the city’s expectations, if other organizations would make better use of the funds and if the city has enough oversight.
City council members had moved the money for the organizations from the Legislature-contracted services category into contingency funds in August when they approved the city’s budget for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
Recategorizing the funds was the suggestion of Council President Hannah Liedkie, and made it so they couldn’t be spent without another council vote.
Liedkie was among those who voted in favor of Wednesday’s compromise, which councilors said would give them time to examine the expenditures and make changes.
The review is part of the city’s shift at the start of the year to a strong mayor form of government that was approved by voters in November, she said.
“I believe that the city’s been complacent and we’re in the role to make sure we don’t continue down that road,” Liedkie said.
Councilor Kathy Schroeder introduced the motion for the solution the council approved.
It would be unfair to change the terms on short notice, she said, partly because it was the city’s fault the communication with the groups stalled.
“I don’t want to do this and just pull the rug out,” she said. “I think that is not doing good business and I don’t want to be a part of that.”
In a lengthy discussion that preceded the council’s decision, Troy Ledgerwood, president of Valley Vision’s board, answered a number of questions.
One of the many tasks Valley Vision completes for the city of Lewiston is fielding queries about potential sites and workforce availability from businesses interested in locating in Idaho, which it receives from the Idaho Department of Commerce.
The majority of Valley Vision’s work benefits existing ventures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, such as its involvement in helping P. Kay Metal, a California lead supplier, open in Lewiston, he said.
The expansion cut costs for ammunition makers CCI/Speer and what was then Howell Munitions & Technology, because it dramatically reduced the distance the lead traveled before it reached the manufacturers, Ledgerwood said.
P. Kay Metal now employs 45 people, has an annual payroll of about $4.94 million and pays $136,000 in annual property taxes, he said.