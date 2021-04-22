The city of Lewiston and developer Joe Greco inched closer to a deal Wednesday that would allow the third phase of Greco’s Skyview Estates to annex into the city after he develops streets and other infrastructure in the subdivision, instead of before.
Developers typically seek annexation at the beginning of their projects, according to city officials who spoke at a special Lewiston City Council meeting that was held to work out some long-running differences. But Greco said he doesn’t want to annex that soon so he can avoid paying higher property taxes before he can begin selling business lots.
Another complication is the timing for Greco to connect to a new city sewer line that was constructed in part to serve Skyview Estates. City code requires developers to sign an irrevocable consent to annex before they are allowed to hook on to city sewer lines, and Greco has balked at previous opportunities to sign.
But at Wednesday’s meeting, Greco said he is now willing to sign the consent form. City staff will now work on another development agreement with Greco, which will be presented to the council for approval at a later date.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to send a letter to lawmakers objecting to the U.S. Census Bureau’s proposal to change the way it designates urbanized areas. If implemented, the change would cost local agencies about $2.1 million per year in funds for things like transportation and public transit.