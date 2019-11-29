QUINCY, Wash. — The city of Quincy released its preliminary budget for 2020. The city council will vote on the preliminary budget in December. The final budget may have some changes.
The current expense fund is expected to start the 2020 year with $6.6 million. The city anticipates getting $12,605,436.43 in revenue and spending $19,033,495. The final ending balance is expected to be $171,941.
The library fund is expecting to get $53,834 in revenues and have $54,274 in expenditures. The beginning balances is anticipated to be $1,347 and end at $907. The street fund should be starting 2020 with $2.2 million and receive $1,479,301 in revenues. Expenditures are estimated to be around $3,635,040, with an ending balance of $44,261.
The equipment reserve fund will be seeing some expenditures in 2020. The city is expecting to spend $422,422. The fund is expected to start the year with $160,000 and receive $277,484 in revenue. The ending balance should be $15,062.
The tourist/visitor fund is starting the year with $80,000 and is expected to end with $61,427. The city anticipates $30,200 in revenues and will be spending $48,773. The drug/education prevention fund is anticipating $4,600 in revenues and $8,000 in expenditures. The fund is starting out 2020 with $23,380 and ending with $19,980. The sidewalk improvement fund is expected to start with $1,723,300 and end with $603,300. Revenues are expected to be $30,000, with expenditures totaling $1,150,000. The Leoff I account will start the year with $210,000 and get $800 in revenues. Expenditures for the year are expected to be $14,000, leaving the year end balance at $196,800.
The public safety facility project fund is expecting a revenue of $189,122 and $194,522 in expenditures. The fund is expected to start the year with $5,400 and end with $0. Likewise, the recreation facility project fund expects to end the year at $0. It will start 2020 with $9,200. Revenues should be $9,135,200, with expenditures totaling $9,144,440. The city hall project fund will start the year with $4,100 and get $165,492 in revenues. Expenditures are expected to total $169,592, leaving the ending balance at $0.
The water fund is expected to start the year with $3 million and end with $8,824. The fund is expecting $1,955,650 in revenue and expenditures totaling $4,946,826. The water/sewer bond reserve fund is opening the year with $740,510.35. While it will have no revenues, it will have an expenditure of $676,629, ending the year with $63,881. The water recycling fund is anticipated to start 2020 with $5,000 and should receive $4,945,236. The year’s expenditures will be $4,942,084. The ending balance should be $8,152. The industrial sewer operating fund will start the year with $5,000 and end with $25,220. Revenues for the year are anticipated at $2,538,749. Expenditures will be $2,518,529. The domestic sewer fund is anticipating $1,637,000 in revenues and $2,364,508 in expenditures. The beginning balance is expected to be $3,313,700 and the ending should be $2,586,192.
The refuse division fund will start 2020 with $149,811 and get $1,369,260 in revenues. Total expenditures for 2020 are expected to be $1,480,477. The ending balance should be $38,594. The reuse construction fund will start and end the year with $10,000. The fund will receive and spend $18,211,155.43. The fleet maintenance fund will also start the year with $10,000.