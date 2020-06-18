The Lewiston City Council and the Nez Perce County Commission will hold a virtual joint meeting at 3 p.m. today to discuss programs with shared budgets.
Items on the agenda include the law enforcement computer information system, the emergency medical services contract between the city and county, a joint dispatch budget, the emergency management budget, the E-911 budget and the sanitation budget. Transportation budgets will also be discussed, including city limits in the right of way, Gun Club Road, the Area of City Impact, county road and bridge revenue, airport and public transit.
The meeting will be livestreamed at www.cityoflewiston.org.