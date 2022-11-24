Jail time is being eliminated as a possible penalty for those guilty of creating property nuisances in Lewiston.
Violations will be considered civil citations instead of misdemeanors that carry potential six-month jail sentences, according to an amended public nuisance ordinance recently passed by Lewiston’s city council.
The fines have changed, too. Previously, the maximum was $1,000 per day.
Now, it will be $300 per day for offenses involving inoperable vehicles, as well as activities in rights of way, like unauthorized construction projects.
The monetary punishment for weed violations will be on a sliding scale, where repeat offenders pay more.
The daily fine starts at $100 then goes to $200 for a second offense within 12 months and $300 for a third offense in a single year.
Provisions have been added that give the city and citizens more options.
For example, the city can now remedy problems at the expense of property owners. Ticketed citizens can appeal their case to the support services commander at the Lewiston police department.
Many parts of the rules remained unchanged, such as what constitutes violations.
Citations could be issued for inoperable vehicles on public or private property if they create conditions that tend to reduce property values, promote blight or deterioration, attract rodents and insects, and create safety concerns such as leaking fluids, broken glass and rusty parts.
Activities banned in rights of way include leaving debris or property that interfere with traffic flow, street maintenance and the vision of drivers or pedestrians. Individuals are also not allowed to construct tunnels or structures in rights of way unless they have permits.
City rules generally require grass to be no more than a foot tall and vegetation maintained such that it doesn’t encroach on city streets.