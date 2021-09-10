The city of Lewiston will be flushing hydrants throughout the Lewiston water system from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday and again from Sept. 19-22.
The flushing could cause some discoloration of the drinking water, according to a news release from the city; however, the water is safe to drink. To clear the water, a cold tap should be turned on and allowed to run until it clears. The hot water should also be checked for discoloration before running it into washing machines.
Periods of low water pressure may be experienced during the flushing process.
Public Works asks that everyone, especially drivers, be cautious during this time and take into account the possibility of water on the roadways.