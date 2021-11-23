With the latest prospective deal to redevelop the former Twin City Foods property in downtown Lewiston gone bust, the city council is now seriously considering buying and improving the land to make it more attractive to development.
The prospect has come up multiple times over the 12 years since the pea processing plant was razed, but city officials and the various councils held out hope that a private developer would come in and do the expensive predevelopment work itself. But the recent decision by the Ginn Group of Vancouver, Wash., not to go forward with the construction of multifamily residential buildings with ground-floor commercial space has brought the issue back to the council.
Councilors spent more than an hour discussing the 11.5 acre property in closed executive session at the end of their regular Monday night meeting. When they emerged, Councilor John Pernsteiner made a motion to have a staff presentation on the potential purchase at the Dec. 6 work session, to be followed by a vote on whether to buy at the Dec. 13 regular meeting.
Only Councilor Bob Blakey voted against the schedule, but just because he has a conflict and can’t attend one of the meetings.
Phil Wuest, chief development officer at the Ginn Group, recently said that while there are things the company liked about Lewiston, the sheer amount of predevelopment work that needed to be done to the property ultimately led it to look elsewhere. Work includes upgrades to electrical, water and sewer, and the entire parcel needs to be replated into city blocks and streets. The soil at the site is also problematic, and any large buildings would require expensive foundation upgrades.
The most recently disclosed list price for the property was $2.5 million in November 2019. Earlier in the meeting, Lewiston Administrative Services Director Dan Marsh painted a rosy picture of the city’s finances with healthy surpluses in several departments. The extra funding is available partly through the addition of state and federal coronavirus relief funding to the city budget and prudent budgeting over the last several years, Marsh said.
In other business:
Councilors unanimously approved the use of $2.8 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to fund water distribution improvements in the historic downtown core and the 21st Street booster station, including work that would improve delivery of water to the Twin City Foods property.
A similar amount will be added in a second disbursement next year. Old and inadequate piping downtown has been cited as one of the major obstacles to redevelopment of the Twin City Foods property, and Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said he would prefer the majority of funds be spent in that area.
The 21st Street booster station is also in need of added redundancy, but Johnson said the new city well under construction on Nez Perce Grade will alleviate the impact on water distribution to the Lewiston Orchards if that booster station does experience problems.
In addition, the council unanimously approved a recently completed yearlong study of those two issues that will help guide future spending on future upgrades.
All seven councilors also voted to appropriate $30,000 to the LC Valley Adult Resource Center to aid in the creation of a winter warming shelter at the Salvation Army location on 21st Street in Lewiston. Center leaders had asked for $20,000, but Blakey put forth a successful amendment to add $10,000 from the council’s contingency fund to the total.
The $20,000 will come from a budget line item that was initially intended for a study of the homelessness issue in the area, but City Manager Alan Nygaard said the city can now “piggyback” on a study being conducted in Asotin County that is already well underway.
Blakey also called out Councilor John Bradbury during the period of the meeting when the council pays its bills by pointing out that the latest bill for outside counsel to defend the city against his lawsuit is $16,800, bringing the total to almost $83,000.
Blakey said the money is being wasted, while Bradbury defended his legal action as keeping the city accountable for what he called its illegal funding of golf course water and street repair funding.
