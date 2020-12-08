City looks to end sewer district’s tailored contract

Next year the city of Lewiston plans to cease contracting with the Central Orchards Sewer District for treatment of the district’s wastewater in favor of treating it as another of the city’s large customers.
Lewiston Public Works Director Chris Davies laid out his transition plan Monday for the city council at an afternoon work session. The city was involved in years of contentious negotiations with the district board before finally reaching a contract in 2017.
But that deal expires in a little less than one year. And in light of the difficulties in the past, Davies said he favored ditching any kind of new contract in order to treat the district like any other ratepayer that uses the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The city has already switched the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District and the Nez Perce Tribe from a contract basis to a ratepayer basis.
City Councilor John Bradbury said the idea made sense, but asked Davies if he had sought input yet from district officials. Davies said he had not, but he noted that the change was just a recommendation at this point. He asked, and received, the council’s permission to have City Manager Alan Nygaard send a letter to inform them of the city’s intent.
“When we were negotiating this current contract, they didn’t even really want to get to this point in time,” Davies said. “They were quite happy with the (previous) contract, and I understand why. In my opinion, they weren’t paying their fair share or an equal share as everybody else in the city. So I can’t say that they’re going to be happy with this.”
But from the city’s viewpoint, the district should not be treated differently than LOSD, the Tribe or city residents that are served by the wastewater treatment system, Davies said. As things stand now, COSD receives a 20 percent discount compared to those entities, he said.
Councilor Bob Blakey asked if the switch would cause COSD patrons’ sewer bills to increase. But Davies said the district’s board sets its user rates, not the city. And while the district did increase its rates substantially in past years in response to increased costs of contracting with the city, they have never exceeded the rates paid by regular city wastewater customers.
Rate parity has long been an issue for Davies, who has sought to level the playing field for residents in the city who live in various districts. Still, Mayor Mike Collins said he wanted to hear the perspective of COSD officials before any decisions are made next year.
In other business:
Councilors got an overview of the long-running tenuous financial situation at the city’s Bryden Canyon Golf Course from Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.
The course has been operated by contractor Jeff Briney of Golf Fun Inc. for the last 20 years, but that arrangement has only been financially viable for Briney with the help of a city subsidy for irrigation. There were also requirements for Golf Fun to accomplish periodic capital improvements over the years that it was unable to afford, but the city wrote off that debt in 2010 to help the operation survive the recession that began in late 2008, Barker said.
Briney wants a new 10-year contract, but Barker said the city could explore other options, like taking over the course’s operation or selling it. The course was built in 1974, partly with Land and Water Conservation funds from the federal government that require the land to be used for outdoor recreation in perpetuity. So a sale would require the city to go through the complicated process of swapping that encumbrance from the golf course to other city recreational properties.
Bradbury has long been critical of the financial situation at the course, and questioned whether the city should be in the golf business when the course needs its various subsidies. He also noted the course’s other debt to the city sanitation fund for the construction of a new irrigation system in 2010.
Most councilors favored waiting to act on the issue until it can be discussed during budget-setting meetings early next year. They directed Barker to continue gathering information to more fully inform that discussion.
Mills may be contacted at jmills@lmtribune.com or at (208) 310-1901, ext. 2266.