The city of Lewiston is going after a much bigger Federal Lands Access Program grant to fund improvements like sidewalks, curbs and gutters around Snake River Avenue now that the program has been expanded.
The Western Federal Lands Highway Division of the Federal Highway Administration, which administers the program, also removed the requirement for local matching funds. Lewiston city councilors previously approved an application in December for approximately $822,000 to build sidewalks and other improvements on 11th Avenue between Prospect and Snake River avenues to make it safer and easier to access the levee trails, the Mtn Dew Skatepark and Kiwanis Park.
Improvements on that part of the project include new sidewalks and pavement, ADA compliant ramps and a signalized crossing at the intersection of 11th and Snake River avenues. The local match was going to be about $65,000.
But Public Works officials got word in late December of the expansion of the grant program and the elimination of the local match requirement because of the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. So they upped their request to $3.5 million to cover the cost of the initial project and extend it along Snake River Avenue to the Southway Avenue roundabout. The city council approved the revised grant application Monday, with only Luke Blount voting no.
“It’s all reconstruction, regrading, sidewalk, asphalt, curb, gutter and drainage,” Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said of the scope of the work. “That stretch of Snake River Avenue is in the top 10 of our capital improvement plan. So if we got this grant with zero match on it, it means we could do a different project. That would really help our arterial construction program. We’ve got Snake River Avenue, Ninth Street grade and Bryden Avenue all in the hopper for design or construction.”
The proposed improvements will connect the dead-end sidewalk at the corner of 11th Avenue and Second Street to the Kiwanis Park area with a new 5-foot-wide concrete sidewalk with curb and gutter on the south side of 11th Avenue, according to the grant application. That part of the project would include excavation to reduce the steepness of the sidewalk at Snake River Avenue where it would meet the signalized crosswalk. On the park side of the crosswalk, a new 8-foot-wide asphalt path would connect to the existing levee trail system.
The expansion of the project would widen Snake River Avenue between 11th Avenue and the roundabout from a two lane rural-style road to a two-lane city street with a turning lane, curb, gutter, and a sidewalk on the east side of the roadway. The application says those features will improve the overall travel experience of people seeking to access the federal lands, improve safety, allow for freer turning movements, provide cleaner roadsides, increase capacity and more effectively handle stormwater flow.
The city would like to put the project out for bids as early as next year. But the application acknowledges that the funding might not be available until 2025.
Previous work funded by FLAP grants include the new path from Rotary Peace Park (formerly Demolay Park) on Prospect Avenue to Snake River Avenue. Crews largely completed that project in December, including a new pedestrian crossing near the Southway boat ramps. The signal poles and crosswalk striping have been installed, but Johnson said delivery of the pedestrian-activated signal components has been delayed until early spring because of supply chain issues.
