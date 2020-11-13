The Lewiston City Council is apparently losing patience with a group that’s trying to save the former Lewiston Civic Theatre building from demolition.
The city acquired the 112-year-old sandstone building after a large roof truss failed in 2016.
During a brief council presentation Thursday, Lewiston Public Works Director Chris Davies said the city has spent about $70,000 on the structure, but isn’t doing any regular maintenance or repairs.
“It’s still locked up and boarded up on the west and south sides,” he said. “There’s no heat or water. … We tried to repair the damage to the roof, but it wasn’t a complete repair. When it rains or snows, water intrudes into the building and is causing additional damage to the floor and walls. That’s where we’re at.”
About two years ago, Councilor Cari Miller and others created the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center Task Force, to try to raise money to preserve and repurpose the building.
Several ideas were floated, including turning it into a brewery and events center, a health care facility, and a creative arts center. However, finding the money for any of those options has apparently been difficult.
“They did give me a verbal indication that fundraising hasn’t gone well,” said City Manager Alan Nygaard. “They’ve been unable to come up with a purpose for the building, and that’s been the issue that’s held people back (from donating to the cause).”
Councilor John Pernsteiner suggested the council ask the group to submit a written report and summary of its efforts, so the city can decide what to do next.
“It’s been two years since the task force was put together,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder agreed, saying the group has had plenty of time to find a path forward.
“I’m losing any faith in them — which I didn’t have a lot to begin with — that they’ll be able to find something for that building,” she said. “It’s in such disrepair, and it’s only getting worse.”
The council agreed with Pernsteiner’s suggestion, and asked Nygaard to get in touch with the group.