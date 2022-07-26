ASOTIN — At a meeting attended by a record-sized crowd, the Asotin City Council voted 5-0 Monday against allowing apartments in the downtown business district.
A proposed amendment to the city’s high-intensity commercial zone that would have paved the way for multifamily residences drew a standing-room-only crowd to the council meeting, which had to be moved from city hall to the nearby community center to accommodate everyone.
Lewiston attorney Douglas Mushlitz, an owner of the downtown building that houses Matt’s Grill and Lodge, requested the amendment to convert four motel rooms into studio apartments. If the ordinance had passed, the owner of the old city hall on Second Street, had similar plans for his property.
However, after listening to an outpouring of opposition from city residents, the council opted to vote no, saying they were elected to represent the people who were adamantly against the proposed change.
“I think this is the largest group the city has ever had at a meeting, which is impressive,” said Mayor Dwayne Paris. “I like it.”
Mushlitz said he started the process in January by contacting city staff. Bookings were down at the motel, he said, and small apartments seemed like a good way to use the space. Under the proposed change, no more than four multi-family residences could be built per lot, with no green area requirement.
Other cities have had success by developing residential units in downtown areas, he said.
During the public hearing, numerous people voiced concerns about the plan, saying it would alter the downtown area’s quaint charm and small-town feel, possibly overcrowd schools, increase vandalism and drug crimes and decrease nearby property values. No one spoke in favor of the proposal, except the applicant.
Several people were worried it would morph into low-income housing, but Paris said the HUD housing units on Meador Street and Costly Lane are actually going away because they were built in a flood zone.
The city’s planning commission had a lengthy meeting on the topic and recommended denial. Councilors Steve Cowdrey, Dave Weakland and Tim Ottmar said the panel did its due diligence when researching the issue.
Asotin resident Janine Weiss, who owns a yoga studio in the Beautiful Downtown Lewiston district, said she’s seen firsthand what happens when residential units are mixed with businesses. “It is not beautiful,” she said. “When I arrive early in the morning, I encounter human feces on the sidewalks, urine on my car and people bursting into the studio. This is not what it seems, and I oppose it.”
Leigh Zipse, of Asotin, said he moved his family to Asotin because he wanted to raise his kids in a small, safe environment. Safety issues, overloaded classrooms, and parking problems would follow, and apartments at the entrance of town wouldn’t be appealing, he said.
As an electrician, he sees many apartments in Clarkston with unsavory conditions and the parks have become unsafe. “I don’t want my kids to be anywhere near Clarkston,” Zipse said.
Because the business district is so small, it could hinder future development, some said. Others were worried about it creating more problems for the police department.
Clint Heuett, of Asotin, said he and his father, Mark Heuett, who owns the Asotin Flour Mill, are both opposed to the change.
Sherry Bean, of Asotin, said it could decrease property values. Others said they can’t see how the apartments would benefit the city since renters don’t pay property taxes that support vital services, such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
Mushlitz said he understands the community’s concerns and likes Asotin.
“We are not proposing (low-income) housing,” he said. “They would be studio apartments suited for one or two people.”
The mayor said concerns about how it could affect the city’s water and sewer system were unfounded, because of recent updates. He applauded the two landowners who sought the zone change for doing it the right way and not trying to skirt the process.
“I appreciate all of you for showing up for this,” Paris said.
Councilor Craig Stein, the newest council member, said he and his family moved to Asotin for the small-town atmosphere and a great place to raise kids. He also questioned how the motel is being promoted. At graduation time, his out-of-town family couldn’t get in touch with anyone at Matt’s Grill and Lodge to rent the motel rooms.
“I think the community has spoken,” Stein said. “This may open the door to other housing downtown, and I’m not for that.”
Councilor Lori Loseth said it was a hard decision. The old city hall was listed for sale a long time because of a lack of interest in turning it into a business. It finally sold after several price drops.
However, the residents of Asotin are clearly not in favor of seeing apartments spring up in the downtown area, she said, so she voted no to help maintain the “character of the town” and having a distinct business district.
Elaine Nagle thanked the council for listening to the community, and applause broke out at the close of the meeting, which lasted 90 minutes.
In other city business, a permit to show movies at the Asotin City Park for kids was approved by a unanimous vote.