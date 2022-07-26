ASOTIN — At a meeting attended by a record-sized crowd, the Asotin City Council voted 5-0 Monday against allowing apartments in the downtown business district.

A proposed amendment to the city’s high-intensity commercial zone that would have paved the way for multifamily residences drew a standing-room-only crowd to the council meeting, which had to be moved from city hall to the nearby community center to accommodate everyone.

