Lewiston’s elected officials went on the record Monday in support of keeping the four lower Snake River Dams and protecting salmon in a resolution.
Five of the six city councilors supported the measure. Rick Tousley was the lone dissenting vote. Lewiston’s mayor, Dan Johnson, was absent from the meeting.
The resolution states the city’s infrastructure, such as its water and waste treatment water plants along the Clearwater River, would need significant work if the dams were breached.
It also notes the economic benefit of the dams and that the majority of those who attended a Lewiston City Council open house in April supported preserving the dams.
“The city of Lewiston benefits from the lower Snake River dams, including clean, renewable and sustainable base load electricity, water transportation for goods, recreation and cruise boat tourism,” according to the resolution.
The City Council listened to about one hour of public comments on the issue Monday, split between supporters and opponents of breaching dams.
The resolution is a way of making sure the city of Lewiston has a voice and the ability to obtain resources as the issue unfolds, said Council President Hannah Liedkie.
“This is simply saying the city of Lewiston has a lot riding on the removal,” she said. “And so, therefore, we’re going to stand up.”
Councilors also addressed a number of other items, including:
Voted to reinstate dispersing about $150,000 annually to Beautiful Downtown Lewiston after hearing a report from the group’s executive director, Brenda Morgan, and reviewing financial reports from the not-for-profit group.
The money comes from an improvement district that gets its money from downtown Lewiston businesses and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center immediately south of downtown.
The funding was suspended in October because city officials wanted more documentation about how the funds were being used. BDL promotes downtown Lewiston in a variety of ways. Some of its most prominent events are Art Walk and Pumpkin Palooza.
Approved purchasing $241,000 in supplies and equipment from Golf Fun, a company that operated Bryden Canyon Golf course for 22 years ending in September with a goal of keeping continuity for area golfers. The agreement also released Golf Fun from claims, causes of actions and liabilities. CourseCo, based in San Francisco, is operating the course for six months while the city develops a bid for long-term management.
Passed changes in city code to add rules for tiny house villages and transitional housing villages that could be used by homeless individuals.