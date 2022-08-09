An $87 million budget for the coming fiscal year won an initial go-ahead Monday from the Lewiston City Council that backed the work of Mayor Dan Johnson to control municipal spending.
The amount the city expects to use in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1 is down about $18 million compared with the budget that was approved for this fiscal year.
Revenue from property taxes is forecast to be $23.3 million, just a little more than the $23.1 million budgeted for this fiscal year.
The boost is from new construction and annexations, Johnson wrote in his budget message that noted all departments were asked to reduce the property tax portion of their budgets by 2%.
Personnel budgets were reduced from their original projection while maintaining a 2.5% cost of living increase for employees.
Health care costs have been steadied while travel and training budgets have been reduced, according to city officials.
The budget is also benefiting from a total of $1.89 million in revenue in the budget that is coming from an unassigned reserve balance the city expects to have of $11.6 million at the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.
Numerous capital improvement projects are in the budget, such as upgrades to the city’s water treatment and wastewater treatment plants as well as $6.4 million earmarked for a new fire station on the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue.
The budget and property tax revenue will go through two more readings, one on Aug. 15 and another on Aug. 22 before it is finalized.
The actions on the budget came at a meeting where the council made a number of other decisions, including passing small fee increases of 3.25% for water, 1.5% for waste water and 2% for sanitation.
Overall the monthly bill of an average household for all three services will climb from $122.43 to $123.04, while providing revenue to upgrade and replace infrastructure, said Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.
Sanitation fees are shrinking partly because the market for recyclables is getting stronger, allowing the city to drop a $2.10 per household flat monthly fee that had been charged for their collection, he said.
“We’re sitting in a really good spot,” Johnson said.
The council also approved a revised proposal for $158,063 in fitness equipment at Community Park near Lewiston’s high school that it had rejected at a previous meeting.
The money is now coming out of a parks capital account that can only be used to replace or build recreational amenities, instead of a building reserve account available for more types of large-scale infrastructure costs, said Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.
The parks capital account has revenue since an upgrade and expansion of pickleball courts at Lewiston’s Sunset Park has been moved to the upcoming fiscal year, Barker said.
That delay is giving the community’s pickleball enthusiasts more time to prioritize their needs in cooperation with the city and allowing the project to go to bid in a better environment, he said.