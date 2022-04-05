Kari J. Ravencroft faced opposition to her appointment as city clerk at an emotional city council meeting where Lewiston’s elected officials voted to retain her.
At the meeting, Joe Gish, chairman of Lewiston SMART, a group that backed the strong mayor form of government on the ballot in the fall, reminded the council of her actions leading up to the election, and Luke Blount, who was the sole councilor to vote against Ravencroft’s appointment, slammed his fist on the table in explaining his stance on the issue, but apologized at the end of the meeting for showing his emotion.
The decision about Ravencroft came at a lengthy meeting where the council heard about water usage at Bryden Canyon Golf Course and voted to donate property to Nez Perce County for its courthouse
Ravencroft admitted using city resources to print KEEP Lewiston flyers for the group’s booth at the Nez Perce County Fair before two infractions were filed against her in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court. KEEP Lewiston supported retaining Lewiston’s city manager structure of government and was on the losing side of the election where voters backed converting to a strong mayor structure.
In December, Ravencroft pleaded guilty to two infractions of use or authorizing use of public property or resources to advocate for or against candidate measure and paid $500 in fees, according to court documents.
The infractions are the only blemish on her record in her 35 years as a civil servant, Ravencroft said, noting she is a year and a half away from retirement.
“It cost me money,” she said. “It cost me months and months and months of just feeling so terrible for what I did. I’m a great city clerk. I shouldn’t have made those copies, but I stepped up to the plate.”
Mayor Dan Johnson, who recommended Ravencroft, said he isn’t going to revisit what happened in the fall because it would amount to Ravencroft facing a “trial” for a second time.
“To bring that up today really would be nothing more than retribution,” he said. “That’s how I look at this. I don’t have a reason to do that.”
Ravencroft is working hard and has his full confidence that she will perform well for the city, Johnson said.
Five of the six Lewiston city councilors agreed that Ravencroft had already accepted the consequences for her actions in the fall and they voted for her appointment, noting her contributions to the city.
Council President Hannah Liedkie said she stood by Johnson’s decision partly because he is working full-time at the city and making sure all city employees are held accountable.
“People make mistakes and I’m also a person that believes in the season of Easter and redemption,” she said.
Blount had a different take.
“I’m holding up my campaign promise to the voters that voted for me, for a new change in government, for accountability (and) for transparency in the local government,” he said, slamming his fist on the table in front of him.
“In good conscience, I can’t vote to approve Kari Ravencroft’s appointment,” he said.
City councilors also confirmed Jana Gomez as the city attorney and added city treasurer to the duties of , the city’s finance manager.
Dan Marsh, the city’s administrative services director, chief financial officer and treasurer, left his employment Thursday after Johnson reorganized the city’s departments and eliminated the position. Marsh is getting full compensation through the end of September.
Johnson is considering creating a new position, assistant to the mayor.
In other business, the city council listened to more than half a dozen golfers who praised Bryden Canyon Golf Course for the recreational opportunity it offers athletes of all levels.
Their comments preceded a report that the golf course pays $35,000 a year for its water through an agreement with the city.
If the course paid the city’s regular rate, the water would have cost more than $200,000 in 2020 and close to $300,000 last year.
The council took no action on the report. The course is operated by Jeff Briney, who has a contract with the city.
The council also passed an ordinance to donate lots just north of city hall to Nez Perce County for a new courthouse. The council held a public hearing and three readings of the ordinance at the meeting to help keep the project moving.
County officials want to move forward on the new courthouse as quickly as possible because of rising interest rates and material costs.
