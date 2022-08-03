A possible commercial lot at the northwest corner of Warner and Sixth avenues caught the attention of a woman at an open house Tuesday about proposed upgrades at the city of Lewiston’s Community Park.
The property is earmarked to be developed by the private sector into some type of eatery, like a coffee place, pizzeria or sandwich shop.
A coffee place would be a good fit, but a fast food chain could create a nuisance, said Anna Hegar, who lives by the park.
Since moving to her home 33 years ago, she has seen an uptick in traffic and speeding on the blocks near her residence.
“This is beautiful,” Hegar said of the plans for the 125-acre park. “It’s wonderful for the community, but it’s hard to be a neighbor.”
She was one of more than 35 people at the event about the park that’s north of Warner Avenue next to Lewiston High School. They looked over schematics of the proposed $95 million in amenities that are anticipated to be constructed over 15 to 20 years.
Playgrounds, a splash pad, softball fields, Little League baseball fields and amphitheater are some of the upgrades in the plan. Which ones would be constructed first and how to pay for them are some of the next decisions Lewiston city officials need to make.
Those attending could leave written comments or share their thoughts with city employees and consultants who staffed the event.
“I’m excited to get perspective that’s different than what I tend to hear,” said Parks and Recreation Director Tim Barker.
Some of the feedback Tuesday underlined previous input. Community members, for example, continue to express the importance of maintaining a paved 3-mile walking path around the perimeter of the park, which is the intent of the city, said John Watson, an engineer with J-U-B Engineers, the firm hired by the city to create the park’s master plan.
The crowd included many supporters of the project. Among them were Scott Bean, a Lewiston resident who works at Ziggy’s Home Improvement, which is adjacent to the park.
Two of his stepdaughters played softball in a different town and his son went through Lewiston’s baseball programs.
They are too old to benefit from the future park improvements, but in traveling with them to their games, he saw how nice similar facilities were in other places.
“I really think it’s a great thing for the community and I hope to see it happen,” he said.
Parker Wilson, of Lewiston, was looking over the schematics, scouting places to add a skateboard park.
“It’s just a matter of getting the right people together and spreading the word,” Wilson said.
Even though that isn’t in the plan right now, the site is large enough to accommodate more features if support merits it and still have lots of quiet, open natural areas for activities like picnics, Barker said.
While a skatepark is at the top of Wilson’s wish list since he’s an avid skateboarder, one of his favorite things about the park is the variety of recreation it will offer, he said.
The splash pad, for example, will give families a place to take their children during Lewiston’s hot summers where they can play safely and cool down for free.
“In the end, there’s going to be something awesome for all of us,” Wilson said.